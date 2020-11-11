Brantford Police continue investigation into shots fired at local hotel

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Major Crime Unit and Street Crime Unit are continuing their investigation into shots being fired at a city hotel in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov., 7th and are reaching out to the public for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have information about the incident.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on King George Road at about 12:30 a.m. where they learned four male suspects arrived at the hotel in a vehicle and fired multiple shots into a ground level room. The suspects then fled in a silver four door vehicle travelling northbound on King George Road.

No one was injuried in the shooting police are calling a “targeted event”. Police are asking if you were in the area at the time of the incident and saw the vehicle or have dash camera video to contact them.

Meanwhile Brantford police are working with the Toronto Police investigating possible links between the hotel shooting and the shooting of four victims later that same day on Stong Court in the Jane St. and Finch Ave., area of Toronto. That shooting left a 12-year-old Toronto boy fighting for his life, police said. Two arrests have been made in the Toronto shooting and three loaded firearms recovered.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeff Cotter at 519-756-7050 ext 2271. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively a web tip can be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice