COVID-19
Local News

No new Six Nations COVID-19 cases

November 11, 2020 1 view

Six Nations is reporting zero new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. Last Wednesday (Nov. 4th) Six Nations were reporting 9 active cases. Last week, Six Nations statistics showed the community was hit with 5 new cases in seven days. Six Nations new total, as of Monday Nov., 9, is 93 cases, zero active cases, 94 totally resolved since March, and one death. In attempts to control the spread of COVID-19 the province of Ontario unveiled a new, colour-coded system that went into effect on Saturday. The “Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework” categorizes public health regions into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Lockdown. In a statement, Six Nations said although Ontario has them listed under Brant county region, they will not be using the…

