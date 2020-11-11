Ohsweken man facing drug and trafficking charges

BRANTFORD-An Ohsweken man is facing drug charges after city police spotted a man running from the scene of a 911 call Monday, Nov., 9th, 2020. Brantford Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at about 12:20 a.m. that had reported an elderly male in medical distress at a residence in the area of East Avenue. Police arrived at the scene to check on the well-being of occupants and found everything in order at the residence and no occupants in medical distress. Upon arrival police also spotted a man attempting to flee. Investigation found the man was under a court ordered recognizance and two court ordered probation orders. Police said the 19 year-old was found to be in breach of conditions of the orders. Further investigation found the man in possession of…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice