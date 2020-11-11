Local News
Six Nations Elected Council injunctions impede talks

November 11, 2020

By Lynda Powless Editor Any hope of Six Nations two governing bodies working together may hinge on whether Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) removes injunctions barring community members from community owned land. Elected Chief Mark Hill told the community in a radio address he met informally with Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) representatives and the two councils will be working together to try to resolve outstanding land rights issues. But others from the meeting said any talks depend on SNEC’s removal of injunctions that has resulted in community members being charged. Elected Chief Mark Hill said they “engaged in an open and respectful dialogue around the ongoing dispute at McKenzie Meadows housing development now known as 1492 Land Back Lane. He said, in the radio address, they also discussed “other…

