Six Nations Health Services facing vacancies in Mental Health and Addictions

November 11, 2020 1 view

By Georgia LaForme Writer Six Nations Health Services needs help. Director of Six Nations Health Services, Lori Davis Hill, told the band’s Human Services committee meeting last Wednesday a large number of vacant positions in the Health Services department is putting additional pressure on existing employees. She said Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions department alone has three positions that need to be filled. “There are 23 people on a mental health and addictions wait list,” she said. “They (staff) are spreading themselves thin trying to get to every person, but sometimes it is not possible.” With the COVID-19 pandemic adding to mental health risks in the community, she says the vacancies in the mental health department is the most concerning. Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill-Pierce questioned the risk to the community…

