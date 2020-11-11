COVID-19
Six Nations Paramedic Services receive extra funding for COVID-19, flu shot projects

November 11, 2020 1 view

The Six Nations Paramedic Services have received additional funding to expand their staff due to COVID-19, and for other upcoming projects. “We were able to get the support of additional paramedics during our spike, which were very helpful in managing the contact tracing and the testing that was required,” said Lori Davis Hill, Director of Six Nations Health Services. The staff brought on to help with COVID-19 have had their contracts renewed for another six months, and the department is looking at hiring six more part time paramedics. “They have really stepped up and stepped in to the community,” she said. “They have provided support to the assessment centre and public health who are doing the COVID testing in the community.” The Paramedic Services have received $76,444.00 in additional funding…

