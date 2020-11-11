We Remember

Wear your poppy proudly REGINA – Millions of poppies have already been distributed in Canada this year, but not everyone knows the some of the etiquette involved with wearing poppy. Here is a refresher: You can wear a poppy wherever you like. Poppies are traditionally worn in front of the heart, but that’s not a requirement. “Nobody is going to call you on where you are wearing your poppy,” said Cherilyn Cooke, provincial executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command. “The fact that you choose to wear that poppy says a great deal about you, and it furthers our cause of remembrance and support of veterans.” Leave your poppy at your local cenotaph Dropping off poppies at cenotaphs following the Remembrance Day service has become a tradition. You…



