Local News
Slider

We Remember

November 11, 2020 1 view
Six Nations Cenotaph stands alone on a COVID-19 Remembrance Day. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Wear your poppy proudly REGINA – Millions of poppies have already been distributed in Canada this year, but not everyone knows the some of the etiquette involved with wearing poppy. Here is a refresher: You can wear a poppy wherever you like. Poppies are traditionally worn in front of the heart, but that’s not a requirement. “Nobody is going to call you on where you are wearing your poppy,” said Cherilyn Cooke, provincial executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command. “The fact that you choose to wear that poppy says a great deal about you, and it furthers our cause of remembrance and support of veterans.” Leave your poppy at your local cenotaph Dropping off poppies at cenotaphs following the Remembrance Day service has become a tradition. You…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

1492 Land Back Lane working to unite Six Nations

November 11, 2020 15

By Lynda Powless Editor While both the federal and provincial governments are absent from any talks…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Elected Council injunctions impede talks

November 11, 2020 19

By Lynda Powless Editor Any hope of Six Nations two governing bodies working together may hinge…

Read more