Brantford Police seeking help finding missing teen

November 12, 2020 247 views

        Brayden Riley missing.

November 12, 2020

BRANTFORD- Brantford Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Brayden Riley, 15, was reported missing Wednesday, Nov., 11, 2020.

He was last seen in the area of Allenby Ave.

He is described as 5’8”, 120 lbs with shaggy black hair and was last seen wearing black track pants, yellow shoes, a green coat with a fur collar and a black and green baseball ball cap.

Police and family are concerned for Brayden’s safety.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service at (519) 756-7050.

