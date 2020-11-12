McMorris back in provincial cabinet, Tell retains corrections post 

By Keith Borkowsky,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Don McMorris has a seat at the provincial government’s cabinet table once again, being sworn in Monday as Minister of Government Relations, as well as First Nations, Metis, and Northern Affairs, with further responsibility for heading up the Provincial Capital Commission.

The 21-year MLA for Indian Head-Milestone is one of the Saskatchewan Party’s most senior MLAs, with previous cabinet experience in the Crown Investments Corporation, Public Service Commission, Saskatchewan Government Insurance, Highways and Infrastructure, and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming portfolios. He is also a past deputy premier.

“I’m very thankful that I have been asked back to cabinet,” McMorris said after receiving the seals of office at an event in Regina. “I still think I have something to offer and apparently the constituents of Indian Head-Milestone did as well. But more importantly, the decision maker, the premier, still thought I had something to offer. I’m certainly very appreciative of that.”

McMorris rejoins cabinet after a four-year absence due to a 2016 conviction for driving while under the influence. In taking on portfolios dealing directly with municipal, First Nations and Metis governments, McMorris has the opportunity to tackle issues he has not yet faced as a cabinet minister.

“It’s like any minister going into a different portfolio,”

McMorris said. “There’s a bit of a learning curve for sure, but I have always been blessed with great staff and deputy ministers that help you along and get you up to speed. As well in this portfolio, I’m really looking forward to working with all of the stakeholders whether they be urban or rural municipalities, and dealing with councillors, mayors, reeves. That’s not something new to me as I’ve been doing it at the local level.”

McMorris also has past experience working with First Nations communities, with the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council based in Fort Qu’Appelle, and the Muscowpetung, Piapot and Pasqua First Nations all based in the Indian-Head-Milestone constituency.

“Dealing with (the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations) and their leadership will be a little bit new. Again though, I’ve had a little experience with them through health and the All-Nations Healing Centre in Fort Qu’Appelle, so this isn’t brand new to me,” McMorris said.

McMorris began his term as minister by thanking all those who put their names on ballots or nomination forms to seek municipal office in the elections held in most areas of the province on Monday, some of which were delayed due to poor weather.

“I know what it’s like to put your name forward and it’s not easy,” McMorris said. “It can be difficult at times and I want to thank them for putting their abilities and work ethic forward to represent and help in public service.”

While McMorris said he was not at liberty to discuss when his conversation with Moe took place regarding his return to cabinet, he noted it was a “very, very tight timeline from when you are asked to come to a meeting, to when you find out what portfolio you may have, to a swearing in.”

Regina-Wascana Plains MLA Christine Tell also returns to cabinet, in the same portfolio she held prior to the Oct. 26 election, remaining on as Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

She was not in attendance at Monday’s announcement due to personal circumstances and will be sworn in at a later date.

Keith Borkowsky is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Quad Town Forum. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

