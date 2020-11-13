Brant County Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at mall KFC

November 13, 2020

BRANTFORD, ON – The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the KFC location within Lynden Park Mall in Brantford.

The outbreak was declared on November 12, after three cases of COVID-19 were found in individuals associated with this establishment. These individuals were present at this business between November 1 and 9, during the period where they could have passed the illness to others. As of now, no customers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace (e.g., same work area, same shift) within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

As per typical case and contact management protocols, the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

BCHU has conducted an investigation into the infection prevention and control practices at this business and found it to be compliant with the current recommended guidelines. At this point, no customers have been identified as close contacts to these individuals.

Our investigation found no public facing personal protective equipment breaches and as such would classify any customers as low-risk. That said, anyone who attended this establishment between November 1 and 9, who is concerned about a possible exposure, can contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing.

This establishment has informed BCHU that they have undergone a deep cleaning before re-opening. Any close contacts to the affected cases identified by BCHU are currently self-isolating.

To learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you may be at risk, visit www.bchu.org/coronavirus or visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

