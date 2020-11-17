Brantford police seize over $165,000 in illegal drugs in search of city home

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford city police have seized over $165,000 in illegal drugs and a restricted firearm and ammunition after raiding a Wayne Drive home last Friday, November 13, 2020.

Police said the Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit and the Major Crime Unit were both involved in the firearms investigation obtaining a Criminal Code search warrant and executing it at a residence on Wayne Drive with the assistance of the Brantford Police Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, and uniformed members of the Brantford Police Service.

During the search of the residence officers seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, a restricted firearm with ammunition, and a quantity of cash and other offence related property. The following items were seized:

593 grams (approx.) of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of $59,320

25 grams (approx.) of suspected crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $2,510

22.6 grams (approx.) of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $3,390

5,683 grams (approx.) of suspected cannabis with an approx. street value of $56,830

4,347 grams (approx.) of suspected cannabis edibles with an approx. street value of $43,470

The total estimated street value of drugs seized from the investigation is $165,520.

As a result of this investigation, an unnamed 34 year old Brantford man has been charged with the following:

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking x3

Possession of Cannabis for the Purposes of Distribution

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

