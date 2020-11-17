Nak’azdli Whut’en taking extra precautions against COVID as cases rise across B.C.

By Rebecca Dyok Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE WILLIAMS LAKE TRIBUNE A First Nation community near Fort St James isn’t taking any chances as the number of new COVID-19 cases increase across B.C. Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation announced on Nov. 16 the public will be prohibited from visiting their offices and community buildings for the next 14 days. “Safety is our first priority for all community members as well as our staff,” Chief Aileen Prince said in a Facebook video with health manager Verne Tom. “We’ll try to provide services as much as we can without disruption.” The number of new coronavirus cases as well as those requiring hospitalization as a result of the disease has been steadily increasing. On Friday, Nov 13. B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie and…



