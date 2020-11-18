Local News
Blockade grows OPP read “final” injunction

November 18, 2020 414 views
A blockade of Argyle Street (Hwy 6) leading in and out of Caledonia near Sixth Line is growing as OPP read “final” injunction near the site with only media present. Meanwhile the 1492 Land Back Lane land reclamation enters day 119. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

1492 Land Back Lane Land Defenders say “Final” injunction a threat By Lynda Powless and Georgia LaForme Writers The winds are blowing brisk at 1492 Land Back Lane, the former McKenzie Meadows housing development site reclaimed by a group of Six Nations “land defenders” 121 days ago. Winter isn’t just blowing across the vacant field that what was to be a 1400 unit housing development on the doorstep of Six Nations, the most populated Indigenous community in Canada. Winter has arrived. On the site Six Nations people and their supporters who walked onto the housing development in July are repairing wind damaged tents from the weekend storm and planning for winter. Buildings are going up and Tiny Houses are planned to be built. At the same time they watch the roadways…

