Six Nations Elected Council not sold on using Jordan’s Principle funding for waterline project

November 18, 2020 267 views

By Georgia LaForme Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) turned down a plan to use Jordan’s Princple funding to hook people up to the local waterlines. Six Nations Health Services presented an idea to use $2.3 million in left over Jordan’s Principle funding to get qualified households in the community hooked up to a waterline connection. To qualify you must be on existing water lines, have children under the age of 18 living or spending more than 50% of the time in the home. But SNEC members questioned why Jordan’s Principle, which has previously been used to support youth healthcare in the community, is being used to connect waterlines. “Jordan’s Principle started off health issues, since it has expanded to meeting education and social needs. We did have a couple…

