Six Nations has two active cases of COVID-19

November 18, 2020 59 views
November 17, 2020

By Georgia LaForme Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has two active cases of COVID-19. The latest cases were confirmed on Wednesday Nov., 11th but not released until Friday Nov., 13th. Six Nations Health Services has not provided any addiitonal information on how the cases evolved or why there was a two day delay in publically reporting the new cases. Six Nations has had 95 total cases, with 93 resolved, and one death. The Ontario weekly cases  per 100,000 in the last seven days for Six Nations are two. In comparison, Brantford is reporting 42, Haldimand-Norfolk 18, Hamilton 55 and Toronto 92. Last week Six Nations reported zero new cases. Brant County Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a KFC location in Brantford, Ont., after three people…

