Six Nations Public Works continue to work on landfill closure and transfer station project

November 18, 2020 58 views

The Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SNGREC) approved the sixth progress payment for the Landfill Site Closure and to complete the Transfer Station project. The amount of $1,412,473.66 comes from funding from Indigenous Services Canada. Indigenous Services Canada announced funding of $8.3 million for this project in July 2019, from the Budget 2016 First Nations Waste Management Initiative. Indigenous Services Canada previously provided an additional $378,188 for the feasibility and design phases for this project. “We have only spent half of the received funding from Indigenous Services Canada, so the money is there to pay this,” said Michael Montour, director of Public Works. The new transfer station will be used to collect residential non-hazardous waste and recyclables and will provide the community with a solid waste management…

