Teen raises more than $8,000 to help improve water quality in First Nation communities 

November 18, 2020 35 views

By Natalie Hamilton

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For Zach Stabb, the bike ride from Montreal to Toronto was not only  about raising money for First Nation water issues, but for himself to  push the bar to a whole new level.

Stabb took on the challenge of raising money for Water First, a  charitable organization who helps First Nation communities fight water  issues in their communities, and raised thousands for the

organization.   But he says his ride was not without its challenges.

“I appreciated everything that I saw along the route,” says Stabb.

With weather on his side, Stabb says every day of the journey was tough, yet rewarding.

“I was afraid I was going to get lost, that was the biggest fear,” he  says. Stabb admits one major challenge he faced throughout his ride was  fatigue. “As tired as I was, and how tired and out of gas my body was, I  never even thought for one second that I would come all this way to  give up,” he adds.

He says he learned fast to control his physical and mental state as  he biked further into Ontario. He says the pain in his legs was dire,  but he kept at it and says he preformed better than expected and was  able to log kilometres.

Stabb was able to raise $8,038 on CanadaHelps.org for Water First.  Stabb says the 603 km trek was a huge success and  says he’s already thinking of his next task. He says he would like to  continue to support First Nation water issues.

“I had thoughts of another long-distance ride, Quebec City to  Toronto, or Montreal to Winnipeg,” he says. Stabb says the bike ride  from his home town in Montreal to Toronto didn’t come without a near  miss of being hit by a vehicle.

“It was Hwy 2, just outside of Prescott, Ontario, I got up on the  road, as there were pebbles on the side. I felt good being on the road  until a truck decided to pass another causing the van to come within  three feet of me, I continued on, but I was slightly dazed,” he says.

Stabb says he first learned of horrible water conditions on First  Nation territories in school and decided to do his senior project on the  issue. In August, Stabb said that most First Nations in Ontario deal  with old infrastructure and in remote areas flooding is the cause of bad  water.

In Ontario alone there is just over 30 completed boil water advisors  listed as complete according to Indigenous Services Canada, and over 30  water treatment plants are under construction.

There are currently over  10 First Nations with design plans for their treatment plant.

 

By Natalie Hamilton is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Peterborough This Week. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

