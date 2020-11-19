Brantford Police arrest two in robbery

BRANTFORD,ONT- Brantford Police have arrested two people after a convenience store was robbed with a woman brandishing a firearm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after responding to a 9-1-1 robbery call at about 6:45 p.m. at a convenience store located near Erie Ave and Gladstone Ave.

Police said a man and a woman entered the store and attempted to shoplift several items. When they were confronted by the store clerk for shoplifting, the woman brandished a firearm and the two suspects fled the scene on bicycles. Individuals in the store were unharmed.

Police said during the incident, the man’s face was exposed and police were able to successfully identify the two suspects from images obtained on surveillance video. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night, the two suspects were located and arrested. Police also located and seized a CO2 BB air pistol believed to have been involved in the incident.

As a result of the investigation a 41-year-old female of no fixed address, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was charged with:

• Pointing a Firearm

• Weapons Dangerous

• Concealed Weapon

• Robbery with a Firearm

Additionally, a 47-year-old male from Brantford was charged with: • Robbery and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

The two individuals were held for bail.

