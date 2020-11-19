Daily
National News

Brantford Police arrest two in robbery

November 19, 2020 1 view

BRANTFORD,ONT- Brantford Police have arrested two people  after  a convenience store  was robbed with a woman brandishing a firearm  Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after responding to a 9-1-1  robbery call at about 6:45 p.m. at a convenience store located near Erie Ave and Gladstone Ave.

Police said a man and a woman entered the store and attempted to shoplift several items. When they were confronted by the store clerk for shoplifting, the woman brandished a firearm and the two suspects fled the scene on bicycles. Individuals in the store were unharmed.

Police seized the C02 BB air pistol believed to have been used in a robbery Wednesday.

Police said during the incident, the man’s face was exposed and police were able to successfully identify the  two suspects from images obtained on surveillance video. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night, the two suspects were located and arrested. Police also located and seized a CO2 BB air pistol believed to have been involved in the incident.

As a result of the investigation a 41-year-old female of no fixed address, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was charged with:
• Pointing a Firearm
• Weapons Dangerous
• Concealed Weapon
• Robbery with a Firearm

Additionally, a 47-year-old male from Brantford was charged with: • Robbery and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

The two individuals were held for bail.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

School system needs honest look at failings and more Indigenous involvement in decision making, say officials 

November 19, 2020 36

By Fran Yanor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For some students of Takla First Nation, leaving their…

Read more
Daily

Terry Teegee re elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief 

November 19, 2020 20

By Rebecca Dyok Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of Takla Nation will be serving another…

Read more

Leave a Reply