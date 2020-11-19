McMurray Metis shares history and culture in documentary for Metis Week 

By Sarah Williscraft

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

McMurray Metis has started Metis Week with virtual celebrations and the release of a 26-minute documentary on the life of Louis Riel and on Metis culture. The documentary, which can be found online, has already been shown to local students from Grades five to seven.

“We created something really special for the entire community,” said Melanie Walsh, a spokesperson for McMurray Metis. “Maybe it will inspire Metis people to reconnect with their culture if they have lost that or maybe inspire Metis people to embrace their culture more.”

Riel was a Metis politician who fought for Metis rights throughout his career. Riel led the Red River Rebellion of 1869, which led to the founding of Manitoba.

The North-West Rebellion of 1885 was also led by Riel after Saskatchewan Metis leaders wished to voice their grievances with the Canadian government. It was after the North-West Rebellion that Riel was arrested and executed for high treason.

Riel’s execution polarized Canada. Quebecois saw Riel as a hero defending a French Catholic minority from oppression and opposed the execution. To the Metis, Riel is revered as a hero and martyr.

“Louis Riel paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Walsh. “This is why we choose to honour him on Nov. 16_the day he was executed.”

In previous years, the Local celebrated Louis Riel Day with public gatherings at the Nistawoyou Friendship Centre or Shell Place. Hundreds of students were invited to learn about Riel and Metis identity from elders.

“We hold Louis Riel Day to remember his life and to celebrate the Metis people’s culture, language, heritage and ancestral homeland,” said Gail Gallupe, president of McMurray Metis, in the documentary.

For Walsh, Louis Riel Day is also about sharing her Metis culture and taking pride in her history. Documentaries may play a role in that as the Local shares more Metis history and culture on social media.

“Our ancestors have endured such hardships in their lives,” said Walsh. “They did that so we could be Metis people today.”

Sarah Williscraft is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Fort McMurray Today The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

