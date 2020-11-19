OPP officer dies after being shot in incident on Manitoulin Island

MANITOULIN ISLAND, ONT- An OPP officer has been killed in a “serious” incident on Manitoulin Island, Constable Mark Hovingh, a 28 year veteran has died and at least one other officer is in hospital with injuries. No details of the injuries or incident are available.

OPP Commission Thomas Carrique sent out this message: @OPPCommissioner ·” With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP , has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time #HeroesInLife

The OPP died following an incident on Manitoulin Island, the police service’s chief and its union also confirmed Thursday. The officer was in an area north of Gore Bay, the area of Scotland Road, Hindman Trail and 10th Road on the isolated island when the OPP Association said he was shot on duty. OPP are asking the public to stay away from the area in Gore Bay at this time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Thursday. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of provincial constable Mark Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer in this senseless act of violence.”

“Our government has requested that the flags at Queen’s Park be lowered out of respect for the fallen and their family who are all grieving at this very difficult time.”

On Wednesday afternoon, an Ornge air ambulance spokesperson confirmed the service received a call just before 2 p.m. for an incident related to an OPP officer.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath tweeted her “heart is in Manitoulin” with the OPP officer’s loved ones, all force members and first responders at the scene.

The OPP Association said its thoughts are with the officer’s family and friends.

