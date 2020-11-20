Six Nations no new cases, but reporting one active case, one resolved case of COVID-19

By Georgia LaForme

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has no new cases of COVID-19 but still has one active and one resolved case as of Friday Nov. 20.

Six Nations reported on Wednesday Nov. 11 that two new people had tested positive. On Thursday Nov. 19 it was confirmed that one of those cases has been resolved, and one is still active.

There have been 95 total cases, with now 94 resolved, and one death.

The age groups most affected in the community are 20 to 39 with around sixty people contracting the virus, and 40 to 63 with just under forty people contracting the virus.

Cases are even between gender, as 49.5% who tested positive were male and 50.5% female.

New data shows that the majority of Six Nations Band Members who tested positive live on reserve, making up just over seventy cases.

In the province of Ontario’s weekly incident report, which measures cases per 100,000 people, Six Nations has zero. In comparison, Brantford is reporting 42, Haldimand-Norfolk is reporting 18, Hamilton 55 and Toronto 92.

Brant County reported 12 new cases on Friday, the total number of active cases are 61 with two currently in hospital. The total amount of confirmed cases is 409, with 343 resolved and 5 deaths.

On Monday Brant moved into the orange-restrict from the yellow-protect category in the province’s COVID-19 framework. Under the framework, the province describes the orange zone as: “Implement enhanced measures, restrictions, and enforcement avoiding any closures.”

There are currently two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Brant: the Brierwood Gardens Long-term Care Home on Park Road North in Brantford, where one staff member has tested positive, and the Brucefield Manor Retirement Home in Mount Pleasant where 19 residents and five staff members tested positive.

Here is a list of COVID-19 Symptoms:

New or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, temperature equal to or over 38°C, feeling feverish, chills, fatigue or weakness, muscle or body aches, new loss of smell or taste, headache, gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting,) feeling very unwell. If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic. Six Nations Band members can reach the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre toll free at 1-855-977-7737 or locally at 226-446-9909.

