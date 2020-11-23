COVID death toll among First Nations has Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief distraught

By Nicole Wong

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Since Nov. 13, the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) counted 527 new First Nation

COVID-19 cases.

This brings to a total number of First Nations cases to 2,155.

Currently, 795 of the cases are on-reserve, while 1,360 cases are located in urban and rural settings.

Nine deaths have been reported throughout the week. Thirteen deaths were reported the week before.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas was very distraught after hearing the number of deaths that happened among the First Nation people these past few weeks.

“It is difficult, but we got to keep pushing and getting the information out there and support our communities and leadership,” said Dumas during a Facebook live update on Friday.

“I want to send a message to those who are risking themselves and providing service and healthcare to our communities. I want to acknowledge those people and say thank you to them.”

There are 1,401 active cases among First Nation members, which is 18% of the overall provincial total.

As a result of COVID-19, 69 First Nation people are currently hospitalized, 38 being males and 31 being females, and 16 are in the intensive care unit.

45 per cent of positive cases in First Nations have recorded the presence of an underlying condition.

“When we look at the hospitalizations further, we are seeing that almost half have been presented with an underlying illness or chronic conditions,” said First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba Director of Research Leona Star.

“Due to the marginalization of our nations and people, especially those living in communities with the lack of access of primary healthcare, it pushes them further in terms of being able to access quality, equitable healthcare.”

As of Friday, new public health orders have been put out further restricting gatherings at private residences as well as allowing critical retailers to only sell essential items.

During the live update, it was noted that Christmas will look very different this year.

“I think it is unrealistic to think that we will be in a place that gathering would be safe,” said Manitoba **>First Nations<** PRCT public health lead Dr. Marcia Anderson.

“We should start to think now about things that are important for us during Christmas like sharing food, giving gifts and connecting, and how we might be able to do those in different ways.”

Anderson advised that it is important people keep in mind that they become infectious two days before they start to develop symptoms.

She also noted that the impacts of this year’s Christmas celebration will only be known two weeks later.

These bits of advice should be considered when people are thinking of connecting during Christmas as they might feel healthy but have unknowingly put the people they love at risk.

Other topics that came up during the live were about supports for people living off-reserve, overcrowding in households as well as creating a hub for Indigenous people during COVID-19 that would include potentially a call centre and access to testing sites.

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

