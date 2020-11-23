Six Nations reporting two new cases of COVID-19

Six Nations confirmed Saturday Nov.21, the community has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

On Thursday Nov. 19 it was confirmed that one of the two cases that were announced on Nov. 11 had been resolved, and one is still active.

There have been 97 total cases, with 94 resolved, and one death.

The age groups most affected in the community are 20 to 39 with around sixty people contracting the virus, and 40 to 63 with just under forty people contracting the virus.

Cases are even between gender, as 49.5% who tested positive were male and 50.5% female.

The majority of Six Nations Band Members who tested positive live on reserve, making up just over seventy cases.

