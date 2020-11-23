Daily
National News

Six Nations reporting two new cases of COVID-19

November 23, 2020 133 views

Six Nations confirmed Saturday Nov.21, the community has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

On Thursday Nov. 19 it was confirmed that one of the two cases that were announced on Nov. 11 had been resolved, and one is still active.

There have been 97 total cases, with 94 resolved, and one death.

The age groups most affected in the community are 20 to 39 with around sixty people contracting the virus, and 40 to 63 with just under forty people contracting the virus.

Cases are even between gender, as 49.5% who tested positive were male and 50.5% female.

The majority of Six Nations Band Members who tested positive live on reserve, making up just over seventy cases.

Members who tested positive live on reserve, making up just over 70 cases.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Federal judge overrules Alaska attempt to block special hunt 

November 24, 2020 39

JUNEAU, Alaska- A judge has ruled that the federal government was correct in allowing a southeast…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired 

November 23, 2020 88

Kyle Charles, in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the world’s biggest comic book…

Read more

Leave a Reply