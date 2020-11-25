Local News
“Burn-out” in Six Nations staff as gaps need to be filled

November 25, 2020 625 views
Darren Jamieson SAO

By Georgia LaForme Writer Darrin Jamieson has been Senior Administrative Officer (SAO) for Six Nations for three months now, and says it has been enough time for him to realize there are major gaps when it comes to staffing. Jamieson says there are certain departments where one person is doing a job that multiple people should be doing. “There’s just so much work, policies that are way out of date, inconsistencies across our policies and procedures,” he said. He said he wants to see staff attending meetings. “On top of that they all need to attend council and committee meetings,” said Jamieson. “A lot of times we have to reprioritize the work as we go, and it gets difficult when you don’t have another I’d say two bodies to do…

