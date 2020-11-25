Caledonia residents join Six Nations asking where’s the federal government?

Caledonia and Six Nations demand federal government get to table By Georgia LaForme Writer Two Caledonia residents say they have “had enough” of road blocks on roads surrounding their town and joined Six Nations people Saturday in demanding the federal government meet with Six Nations on outstanding land rights issues. Mike Henderson and Kim Wiley, founders of the Facebook group “Caledonia and Six Nations Matters,” organized a rally Saturday, hoping to draw the federal government’s attention of the longstanding, unresolved Six Nations land rights dispute. Mike Henderson told the crowd, “We’re here to call on the federal government to show some good faith. The government does not live here. People do. And we are fed up,’ Henderson said/’ Co-organizer Kim Wiley, a local realtor said the road blockade is hurting…



