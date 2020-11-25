Local News
Slider

Caledonia residents join Six Nations asking where’s the federal government?

November 25, 2020 198 views
One of the Caledonia organizers Kim Wiley shakes hands with Land Back Lane spokesman Skylar Williams Saturday as both discuss the need for the federal government to be present in the over 200 year old Six Nations land dispute. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Caledonia and Six Nations demand federal government get to table By Georgia LaForme Writer Two Caledonia residents say they have “had enough” of road blocks on roads surrounding their town and joined Six Nations people Saturday in demanding the federal government meet with Six Nations on outstanding land rights issues. Mike Henderson and Kim Wiley, founders of the Facebook group “Caledonia and Six Nations Matters,” organized a rally Saturday, hoping to draw the federal government’s attention of the longstanding, unresolved Six Nations land rights dispute. Mike Henderson told the crowd, “We’re here to call on the federal government to show some good faith. The government does not live here. People do. And we are fed up,’ Henderson said/’ Co-organizer Kim Wiley, a local realtor said the road blockade is hurting…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Sask. First Nation to vote on $150M federal land settlement 

November 25, 2020 30

By Evan Radford Local Journalism Initiative Reporter REGINA-The Peepeekisis Cree Nation won a land settlement claim…

Read more
Daily

Whales to trout: Ottawa announces $50M for research into fisheries ecosystems 

November 25, 2020 29

By Bob Weber THE CANADIAN PRESS The federal government has announced more than $50 million for…

Read more