Chiefswood Road Bridge Backed Up Three Car Accident Wednesday Nov., 25

Wednesday Nov., 25, 2020 5:20 p.m.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations emergency crews are at the scene of a three vehicle accident in the middle of the Chiefswood Road bridge that occurred at about 4:45p.m. Wednesday, Nov., 25, 2020.

Six Nations Police, fire and ambulance are all on scene. The accident is just over the crest of the bridge. There did not appear to be any major injuries.

Traffic is advised to avoid the Chiefswood Road area between Sixth Line and Highway 54 for the next couple of hours as police investigate. Traffic was backed up past Sixth Line.

