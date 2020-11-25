Chiefswood Road Bridge Backed Up Three Car Accident Wednesday Nov., 25

Two of the three vehicles on Chiefswood Road at a crash that occurred at about 4:45 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov., 25, 2020 (Photo by Lynda Powless)
Wednesday Nov., 25, 2020 5:20 p.m.
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations emergency crews are at the scene of a three vehicle accident in the middle of the Chiefswood Road bridge that occurred at about 4:45p.m. Wednesday, Nov., 25, 2020.
Six Nations Police, fire and ambulance are all on scene. The accident is just over the crest of the bridge. There did not appear to be any major injuries.
Traffic is advised to avoid the Chiefswood Road area between Sixth Line and Highway 54 for the next couple of hours as police investigate. Traffic was backed up past Sixth Line.
Tim Porter of Six Nations was driving the jeep when he said the car in front of him slammed on their brakes on the Chiefswood Road bridge today, Wednesday, Nov., 25, 2020 at about 4:45 p.m. Porter apepared shaken up but not injuried. (Photo by Lynda Powless)
