By Georgia LaForme

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has two active cases of COVID-19.

The latest cases were confirmed on Wednesday Nov., 11th but not released until Friday Nov., 13th.

Six Nations Health Services has not provided any additional information on how the cases evolved or why there was a two day delay in publically reporting the new cases.

Six Nations has had 97 total cases, with 95 resolved, and one death.

The Ontario weekly cases per 100,000 in the last seven days for Six Nations are two.

In comparison, Brantford is reporting 42, Haldimand-Norfolk 18, Hamilton 55 and Toronto 92.

Last week Six Nations reported zero new cases.

Brant County Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a KFC location in Brantford, Ont., after three people connected with the business tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials would not say if the affected individuals were employees but did say the employees were present at the location in Lynden Park Mall between Nov. 1 and Nov. 9 and could have passed on the virus to others.

Brant County reported nine new cases on Friday, bringing the total active cases to 72. There has been 365 confirmed cases, with 288 resolved cases and 5 deaths.

Haldimand-Norfolk County Health Unit reported two new cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 22. There has been a total of 578 cases with 519 recovered and 32 deaths.

Nationally the week of November 1-7 continued to see an increase in the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in First Nations communities related to the “second wave” of the pandemic, with 439 new cases reported as of November 12.

As of November 12 Nationally, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is aware of these confirmed cases of COVID-19 for provincial First Nations communities on reserve: 2253 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19892 active cases; 1344 recovered cases;17 deaths There are a total of 28 confirmed positive cases in Nunavik, Quebec, and all have recovered.

The majority of the increases continue to be linked to large private and public gatherings in settings where physical distancing and wearing of masks were not observed.

Gatherings where public health guidelines are not respected can quickly lead to a rapid spread of the virus, as has occurred in Saskatchewan in the last few weeks, where one event led to 11 outbreaks across the province.

As well, ISC is paying close attention to the current outbreaks in Manitoba and have been in close communication with community leadership and the province.

