Daily
National News

Brantford General Hospital unit in COVID-19 outbreak

November 26, 2020 1819 views

Brantford, ON –  A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Brantford General Hospital’s Surgical Inpatient Unit.

The Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS)  and Brant County Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Surgical Inpatient Unit at Brantford General Hospital today, Thursday, Nov., 26, 2020.

The outbreak was declared  after one BCHS health care worker and one patient tested positive for COVID-19 after presumed transmission from a community-acquired case. The staff member is in isolation at home. Any close contacts related to these two cases are considered low risk for transmission. Individuals who are considered close contacts will be contacted directly by BCHS or the Brant County Health Unit.

Safety precautions are now in place at BCHS to protect the health and wellness of patients, families, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers.

Safety precautions include:

-enhanced cleaning in all areas

-limiting visitors, with no visitors allowed currently on unit B5

-screening everyone before entering BCHS

-mandatory masking for all staff and visitors

-using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The safety of our patients, families, employees and the community is our top priority at BCHS,” said Dr. David McNeil, BCHS president and CEO.

“As we continue to monitor any COVID-19 cases, we remain vigilant and are prepared to respond to additional cases,” Dr. McNeil said.

BCHS encourages all members of the community to continue following public health protocols – wearing masks in public spaces, keeping a safe 2-metre distance from others and frequent hand-washing. By following these simple safety tips, we can keep our communities safe, together.

For more information about COVID-19 or the BCHS hospital visiting policy, please go towww.bchsys.org/en/covid-19.aspx#Visitor-Restrictions-During-COVID-19

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Discouraging Travel to USA for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

November 26, 2020 42

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Elected Council and health services is discouraging Six…

Read more
Daily

SCO looking to feds for realistic vaccine timeline for First Nations 

November 26, 2020 31

By Nicole Wong Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WINNIPEG-The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) wants the federal government…

Read more

Leave a Reply