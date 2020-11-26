Brantford General Hospital unit in COVID-19 outbreak

Brantford, ON – A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Brantford General Hospital’s Surgical Inpatient Unit.

The Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) and Brant County Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Surgical Inpatient Unit at Brantford General Hospital today, Thursday, Nov., 26, 2020.

The outbreak was declared after one BCHS health care worker and one patient tested positive for COVID-19 after presumed transmission from a community-acquired case. The staff member is in isolation at home. Any close contacts related to these two cases are considered low risk for transmission. Individuals who are considered close contacts will be contacted directly by BCHS or the Brant County Health Unit.

Safety precautions are now in place at BCHS to protect the health and wellness of patients, families, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers.

Safety precautions include:

-enhanced cleaning in all areas

-limiting visitors, with no visitors allowed currently on unit B5

-screening everyone before entering BCHS

-mandatory masking for all staff and visitors

-using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The safety of our patients, families, employees and the community is our top priority at BCHS,” said Dr. David McNeil, BCHS president and CEO.

“As we continue to monitor any COVID-19 cases, we remain vigilant and are prepared to respond to additional cases,” Dr. McNeil said.

BCHS encourages all members of the community to continue following public health protocols – wearing masks in public spaces, keeping a safe 2-metre distance from others and frequent hand-washing. By following these simple safety tips, we can keep our communities safe, together.

For more information about COVID-19 or the BCHS hospital visiting policy, please go towww.bchsys.org/en/covid-19.aspx#Visitor-Restrictions-During-COVID-19

