Brantford Police seeking public help in tracking robbery suspect

Brantford police are asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect in two pharmacy robberies in the city. (Photo supplied by Brantford Police)

BRANTFORD. ONT- Brantford city police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a pharmacy robbery that occurred Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at about 1:15 p.m.,

Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call of a robbery at a pharmacy located on West Street near Morton Avenue. A man entered the store, advised he was armed and demanded cash from a pharmacy employee.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot. Individuals in the pharmacy were unharmed.

As a precautionary measure, police said a nearby school, Prince Charles Elementary, was temporarily placed into hold and secure while police searched the area for the suspect.

While investigating the incident, a second 9-1-1 call was received by Brantford Police Service at approximately 1:47 p.m. of a report of a second pharmacy robbery this time at a Colborne Street East pharmacy between Queen Street and Charlotte Street.

The suspect demanded and received an undisclosed amount of cash. The man then fled the scene on foot. Individuals in the pharmacy were unharmed.

Brantford Police Service are seeking a male suspect, described as:

approximately 6’ tall

wearing black jogging pants, a black jacket, white hoodie and a black facemask

Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266 – Detective John Allan. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip can be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice