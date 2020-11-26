Six Nations Discouraging Travel to USA for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Elected Council and health services is discouraging Six Nations people from travelling across the border to celebrate Thanksgiving with relatives in the U.S.A.

In a statement Thursday SNEC said they recognized Six Nations community members have extended families across the border that they may be planning to visit with over the Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday shopping. “But this year we must do things differently or we risk more

COVID-19 cases in our community,” a statement said.

“At this point we as a community, are all responsible for the COVID case outcome of this holiday. If cases rise over the next two weeks it will be obvious why,” Director of Health Services Lori Davis Hill said, “I plead with the community to please only gather with those in your household, and try other virtual means to stay in touch with family.”

There are many ways to visit and stay connected virtually. Perhaps take the time to teach and or learn a new way of connecting with your family; such as Zoom, FaceTime etc.

For Christmas shopping deals; try on-line ordering, curb-side pick-up, or shopping locally to support our businesses in the community.

Regardless, the Six Nations community is urged to continue to follow the core health principles to keep not only yourself safe and healthy, but our Elders, Knowledge Keepers, Aunties, Uncles, Grandparents, those most vulnerable and your entire community.

The core health principles include constant hand washing and proper hand hygiene, reporting symptoms and getting tested, staying home as much as possible to avoid non-essential travel, constantly cleaning high touch surfaces at home, in the workplace and at schools, and wearing a face covering when with people outside of your household.

“We all must continue to do our part to adapt to the new COVID-norm and ensure Project: Protect Our People is fulfilled to the end of this pandemic.” Said Elected Chief Mark Hill.

Add Your Voice