COVID-19 Outbreak declared at The Olde School Restaurant in Brantford

November 27, 2020



BRANTFORD, ON – A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at The Olde School Restaurant in Brantford.

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) outbreak was declared on Thursday, November 26, after two cases of COVID-19 were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment. These individuals were present at this business between November 13 and November 20, when the establishment voluntarily closed.

As per typical case and contact management protocols, the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

BCHU is in the process of contacting all those identified as close contacts to instruct them of next steps. If residents who may have visited this businesses are not contacted by BCHU, they have not been identified as a close contact to the individuals who have tested positive.

Residents who are not contacted by BCHU and attended this establishment between November 13 and November 20 can contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing if they remain concerned about their exposure.

To learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you may be at risk, visit www.bchu.org/coronavirus or visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

