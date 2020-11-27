Daily
National News

Six Nations Land Defenders Appeal Injunction

November 27, 2020 52 views

Six Nations Land Defenders who took over a Caledonia housing construction site in July are  appealing an  order to leave.

In October, a judge granted a development company a permanent injunction against the “occupants” of a camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane on the former McKenzie Meadows housing development.

The group’s spokesperson Skyler Williams, was ordered to pay costs of more than $168,000.

The appeal documents argue the court was unfair to Williams and did not properly consider his evidence.

The group maintains a housing development near Six Nations of the Grand River is on unceded Indigenous land.

They want the injunction set aside and say they will stay until that’s decided.

The documents served on lawyers for Foxgate Development Inc., Haldimand County and the attorney generals of Ontario and Canada give notice of the appeal related to the McKenzie Meadows development.

Williams maintains the judge would not allow him to represent himself in court or present constitutional arguments while he and others were deemed in contempt of previous orders to leave the land.

The documents also ask that Williams be given leave to present fresh evidence, and argue the decision on costs against him was exorbitant and plainly wrong.

Police have arrested more than 30 people since the occupation began in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Senator Murray Sinclair
Daily

Sen. Murray Sinclair, former head of TRC, set to leave the upper chamber next January

November 27, 2020 13

OTTAWA-Sen. Murray Sinclair is planning to leave the upper chamber at the end of January. The…

Read more
Daily

Ousted from Labrador Inuit government, ex politician questions ‘blood quantum’ method

November 27, 2020 30

Edward Blake Rudkowski is seen in Toronto in a Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, handout photo ST.…

Read more

Leave a Reply