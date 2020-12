SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations had a new COVID-19 case confirmed over the weekend.

Six Nations COVID-19 Stats Report shows that as of Saturday Nov., 28th Ohsweken Public Health reported one active case in the community. Contact tracing is underway.

No further information was provided.

Six Nations has had 98 total cases, with 97 resolved, and one death.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page