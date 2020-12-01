New Brant OPP Detachment opens in quiet ribbon cutting ceremony

Jennifer Haley, Chair of the Police Services Board Mayor David Bailey and Brant OPP Detachment Commander Lisa Anderson cut the ribbon opening the new detatchment. (Supplied Photo)

County of Brant, ON – The new Brant OPP Detachment Building, located at 67 Bethel Road in Brant, celebrated a private Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 1, 2020.

“We are so pleased the Brant OPP have officially moved into the new detachment building and are ready to serve the public from their new location,” said Mayor David Bailey. “This project has been in the works for many years and it’s wonderful to see it come to fruition.”

The move from Mechanic Street in Paris to the corner of Rest Acres Road and Bethel Road in Brant will allow the OPP to better access the various communities in the County with easy access to major travel routes. When planning a new detachment building, the County, in collaboration with the OPP, considered a number of factors including finding the right location and a design that allows for flexible use of space for now and in the future.

“On behalf of the Brant County Police Services Board, we would like to thank County Council for their investment in a new detachment building for the Brant OPP,” said Jennifer Haley, Chair of the Police Services Board. “Careful planning has paid off and we are so pleased the Brant OPP have a new home base that will meet their needs now and in the future to better serve residents.”

As the population throughout the County of Brant continues to grow, OPP services will continue to adapt as well.

“I want to thank everyone involved in the planning and implementation of this project,” said Brant OPP Detachment Commander Lisa Anderson. “Our members are very appreciative for this investment in community safety.”

A Grand Opening event will be planned in spring 2021, depending on the public safety requirements related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Brant OPP Detachment Building is now open to the public.

