Report Finds `Widespread and Insidious’ Racism against Indigenous People in Health Care

December 1, 2020 48 views

By Moira Wyton

An Indigenous woman wakes up in a hospital far from her rural community in 2018 and again in 2019, dry heaving after both of her  surgeries.

She thinks she could be  allergic to the sedative, but the nurse assumes she is going through  withdrawal, despite the fact she hadn’t been drinking before either  surgery. “You people drink too much,” the nurse says, and moves the  woman to a bed where she doesn’t get further care for three days.

A health-care worker witnesses an  Indigenous patient go untreated for days against medical advice. The  patient eventually had a stroke that could have been prevented.

An Elder described how her teeth were  forcibly and improperly removed when she was at a residential school.  Her mother was held for nearly two decades in the Nanaimo Indian  Hospital.

The woman now avoids the  hospital and the dentist out of fear, and is assumed to be drug-seeking  when she seeks care for lifelong tooth infections. “We don’t give  drugs,” the staff say.

And she describes how,  while still a teen, a urologist performed a rough examination, and said  “Come on, you know you native women like it rough,” when she cried out  in pain.

A first-of-its-kind report into anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health care has found these and  hundreds more horrific stories of racism against Indigenous peoples  seeking care.

Racism is “widespread and insidious” in every corner of the health system, according to the report, titled “In Plain Sight.”

After surveying and interviewing almost  9,000 patients and health-care workers about decades and generations of  their experiences, the investigation found that 84 per cent of  Indigenous patients had experienced racism in health care. More than 50  per cent of Indigenous health care workers reported experiencing racism  on the job, mostly from their own colleagues.

The disturbing findings led investigator  Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to call today for drastic changes in the  beliefs, behaviours and structures of health care in the province and  new accountability measures.

A startling 13 per cent of surveyed  health-care workers of all races also made racist comments in their  responses to the survey itself. Turpel-Lafond said that showed the  degree of racism in the system and health-care workers’ comfort in  expressing it.

The report noted racist acts not only harm a  patient’s dignity but also reduce the quality of care of Indigenous  patients and increase their likelihood of chronic illness, poor health  outcomes and self-harm.

“At the point of care, there is direct  prejudice and racism touching all points of care and impact Indigenous  people in B.C.,” said the former provincial representative for children  and youth, who is a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

“Any Indigenous person could face it because it is pervasive and entrenched in the system.”

The independent probe was commissioned by  Health Minister Adrian Dix in June after allegations of racist games in  emergency rooms, alleging health-care workers were guessing the blood  alcohol contents of Indigenous patients in the style of “The Price Is  Right.”

Turpel-Lafond said her investigation “found  no evidence of an organized game as originally depicted,” but its  results were much more alarming.

Harmful stereotypes that Indigenous people  drink alcohol in excess, are drug-seeking, less worthy, poor parents,  get things for free, or that Indigenous women are sexually promiscuous  or involved in the sex trade permeated the comments from patients and  health-care workers alike.

Those surveyed reported  experiencing and witnessing everything from outright denial of care to  physical or emotional abuse to medical mistakes because concerns were  not heard or respected.

“Often these kinds of stereotypes lead to  poor care and services,” said Turpel-Lafond. “These actions begin a  cycle of poorer outcomes.”

The investigation’s analysis of patient  data on 185,000 Indigenous people found they go to emergency rooms at  nearly twice the rate of non-Indigenous peoples, due to poor access to  primary care services or because they avoid care due to past traumatic  experiences.

Hospitalization rates are three times  higher for Indigenous peoples with preventable conditions and Indigenous  women are 11 times more likely to leave the hospital against medical  advice than non-Indigenous patients due to mistreatment and concerns for  their safety.

Sexism and misogyny directed at Indigenous  women and Two-Spirit people means they are more severely impacted by  racism in health care and half as likely to feel safe in health-care  settings as Indigenous men. They are more likely to be in poor health,  the report found.

The impacts of the current pandemic and overdose crises in B.C. disproportionately harm Indigenous women, Turpel-Lafond said.

Turpel-Lafond said the rampant problems  stem from a lack of accountability and respect and protection for  patients and health-care workers who blow the whistle on racism.

She wants to see commitments to improving  access to care and increasing Indigenous-led services that include  cultural healing and traditional practices.

And the responsibility to bring change must rest on the health-care sector and government, not Indigenous peoples.

“Racism isn’t an Indigenous person’s problem,” said Turpel-Lafond.

In her 24 recommendations, Turpel-Lafond says changing systems, beliefs and behaviours is required to address these problems.

She wants to see whistleblower protection  legislation extended to health-care workers, and new senior positions in  government working specifically on anti-racism in health care.  Anti-racism policies should be required in all colleges, regulatory  bodies and post-secondary training institutions for health-care  providers and leaders, she said.

Dix offered an apology to all Indigenous  people who experienced racism when seeking care and vowed to formulate a  cross-government plan to implement the recommendations rooted “in  anti-racism and cultural humility.”

“My apology today is an acknowledgement of  the pain that Indigenous people have borne from racism,” he said today.  “Racism will have no place here.”

The province has already directed each  health authority to hire five new Indigenous health liaisons and has  seconded Dawn Thomas, a member of the Snuneymuxw First Nation and a  vice-president of Island Health, to serve as associate deputy minister  of Indigenous health in Dix’s portfolio.

Turpel-Lafond thanked the people who came  forward to tell their stories and urged Indigenous peoples to seek care  for themselves and support one another in light of the disturbing  report.

“It’s up to Indigenous people whether they  can accept that apology today,” she said. “And today is a very important  beginning, so I do feel comfort in that.”

Moira Wyton is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  TYEE. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

