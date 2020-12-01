Six Nations has own COVID-19 Response colour coded system

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Emergency Control Group (ECG) has adapted Ontario’s COVID-19 Response Framework coloured system but with stricter measures they say will “enhance community safety”, using a coloured and numbered scaled system instead of using words like “Protect, Prevent, Restrict, Control, and Lockdown”.

The framework identifies Green Level 1 the lowest risk level of transmission, to Black level 5 with the highest risk level of transmitting COVID.

The new Six Nations Response Framework coloured alert level system is one part of the community’s overall Recovery Plan and was approved to be implemented immediately by Elected Council.

This Six Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Framework work began in May 2020 coining the traditional Mohawk name Tsi Nón:we Entewaháhara’ne’ translating to English as “Our Path Forward”, and was approved to be implemented effective December 1, 2020 by Elected Council.

That means they will no longer utilizing the previous “Staged” method wherein Six Nations was in Stage 2.5, to a simplified coloured alert system that is similar to provincial frameworks.

As a result Six Nations currently finds the community in alert level “YELLOW”.

The Six Nations specific system is very similar to the Province of Ontario’s COVID-19 Response Framework, in that we are using a coloured system to indicate which level of Alert we should be in. With the only difference in colour scheme being Six Nations chose to use the colour black, whereas Ontario is utilizing grey.

“We chose to go with the colour black for the highest level, as the colour not only enhances the strong messaging around lock down, the colour also holds emotional ties that are serious and stern.” Said Director of Health Services Lori Davis Hill, “As well this allows Six Nations to position itself in a unique, yet similar manner to the province’s current COVID-19 Response Framework.”

This updated portion of the Recovery Plan have indicators that are based on the Six Nations community context and take into consideration our increased risk and vulnerability to the disease.

Each week the Incident Management Team (the working group under the Emergency Control Group) conducts a risk assessment, tracking indicators such as virus spread and containment, healthcare system capacity, Ohsweken Public Health capacity, Assessment Centre capacity, and community compliance with public health measures.

If the Risk Assessment shows that the level of risk is increasing, then the Alert Level Status may need to increase which means increasing the level of measures and restrictions at the community level.

If the risk assessment shows that the level of risk is decreasing, then our Alert Level Status may go down, which means decreasing the level of restrictions in place.

Six Nations will use our own specific indicators to assess the severity of the situation within our own community. Therefore, Six Nations colour status may not be the same as surrounding communities such as Brant, Haldimand-Norfolk or Hamilton. However, the colour status in the surrounding area does impact us and will be factored into our Alert level status. This is because we rely on many services in the surrounding area such as grocery stores and hospitals.

Community members, businesses and organizations should also look at the details of the Alert Level system because the measures are different than the provincial standards. We felt it was important to create our own measures and standards for restrictions that are specific to the needs of our community.

Because of this, community members should check www.sixnations.ca/SNCOVID19ResponseFramework/ or https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/covid-pandemic-response-framework websites regularly to see what Six Nations status is. The community needs to understand that as long as we are in a pandemic, we need to be in a heightened Alert mode. There are times where our level of Alert will be higher and that’s because the risk is higher, but we should always be on Alert. Six Nations members should avoid areas that are at higher risk whenever possible.

Below is the Alert Level colour-coded chart, and a copy can also be found by visiting www.sixnationscovid19.ca

