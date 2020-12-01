Daily
National News

Six Nations Police investigate shooting death of local man

December 1, 2020 1301 views
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 27-year-old man after an arguement erupted in the driveway of a Cayuga Road home at about 5:18 p.m. Monday.
 Six Nations Police were contacted by ambulance  Monday, Nov., 30, 2020, that a 27 year old man had been shot in the driveway. Six Nations fire  and ambulance were first on the scene where a possible shooter may still have been in area.
 Andrew Don-Juan  Davis had been visiting the home when the altercation occurred and he was shot.
The suspected shooter had fled on foot prior to police arriving.
 Police with the assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police and Brantford Canine Unit were actively attempting to locate the male.
Police were requesting motorist to avoid Cayuga road between 6th Line and 5th Line road.
Police said there was no apparent danger to the public because the two men were known to each other.
Police are actively investigating and remain on scene.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations has own COVID-19 Response colour coded system

December 1, 2020 131

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Emergency Control Group (ECG) has adapted Ontario’s COVID-19 Response…

Read more
Daily

Yunesit’in Government, Conservation Officer Service team up to address illegal moose hunting 

December 1, 2020 36

By Rebecca Dyok Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Community concerns surrounding the future of the moose population…

Read more

Leave a Reply