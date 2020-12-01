Six Nations Police investigate shooting death of local man

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 27-year-old man after an arguement erupted in the driveway of a Cayuga Road home at about 5:18 p.m. Monday.

Six Nations Police were contacted by ambulance Monday, Nov., 30, 2020, that a 27 year old man had been shot in the driveway. Six Nations fire and ambulance were first on the scene where a possible shooter may still have been in area.

Andrew Don-Juan Davis had been visiting the home when the altercation occurred and he was shot.

The suspected shooter had fled on foot prior to police arriving.

Police with the assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police and Brantford Canine Unit were actively attempting to locate the male.

Police were requesting motorist to avoid Cayuga road between 6th Line and 5th Line road.

Police said there was no apparent danger to the public because the two men were known to each other.

Police are actively investigating and remain on scene.

