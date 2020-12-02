Local News
ticker

1492 Land Back Lane appeals injunction still no talks

December 2, 2020 52 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations may be pushing Ontario to buy out Foxgate Developments owners of McKenzie Meadows to clear the way for negotiations on Six Nations land rights. Turtle Island News has learned Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may push Ontario to buy out the lands and launch a letter writing campaign to MPs and MPPs seeking support. 1492 Land Back Lane spokesman Skylar Williams said an Ontario buy out will help. “That will alleviate stress for people on the ground and clear the way to press forward.” He said it also removes the injunction and threat of “OPP violence.” “We don’t want to be holding negotiations at the point of a gun and that’s the only language the OPP know is violence. He said they are calling…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller
Daily

‘I saw what I saw,’ Indigenous Services minister on truck door arrest in Nunavut

December 2, 2020 79

‘By Emma Tranter THE CANADIAN PRESS IQALUIT- Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller gave a short…

Read more
Daily

Rising Tide Toronto visits Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett’s home

December 2, 2020 54

Rising Tide Toronto posted signs outside Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett’s Toronto area home Sunday…

Read more