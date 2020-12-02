1492 Land Back Lane appeals injunction still no talks

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations may be pushing Ontario to buy out Foxgate Developments owners of McKenzie Meadows to clear the way for negotiations on Six Nations land rights. Turtle Island News has learned Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may push Ontario to buy out the lands and launch a letter writing campaign to MPs and MPPs seeking support. 1492 Land Back Lane spokesman Skylar Williams said an Ontario buy out will help. “That will alleviate stress for people on the ground and clear the way to press forward.” He said it also removes the injunction and threat of “OPP violence.” “We don’t want to be holding negotiations at the point of a gun and that’s the only language the OPP know is violence. He said they are calling…



