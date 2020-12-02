Local News
Class action lawsuit seeks damages from OPP and Ontario in Land Back Lane dispute

December 2, 2020 143 views

CALEDONIA, Ontario – A class action suit against the province and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) citing financial losses over the McKenzie Meadows protest is in the works. A statement of claim hasn’t been issued yet but Peter Murray, lead counsel in the action says it is coming. On November 16, 2020, Arrell Law LLP launched notice of a class action proceeding on behalf of business owners and property owners who they say have suffered financial losses as a result of blockades erected in Caledonia. The action claims damages against the OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, OPP Chief Superintendent John Cain, OPP Inspector Philip Carter, and Her Majesty the Queen in the Right of Ontario. “It is unconscionable for the government and its agents to allow local businesses and property owners to…

