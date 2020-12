Rising Tide Toronto visits Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett’s home

Rising Tide Toronto posted signs outside Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett’s Toronto area home Sunday where she is quarantined with her family. They were demanding an end to government attacks on Indigenous frontline land protectors, ending boil water advisories and working to protect Indigenous peoples. The group accused her of being “a careerist and a modern Indian Agent.” (Supplied Photo)

