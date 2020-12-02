Local News
Six Nations Elected Council moves to heal, vacates injunctions

December 2, 2020 118 views

Six Nations Elected Council moves to vacate injunctions on community By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-In a move towards healing the community, Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill says the elected council will not pursue a permanent injunction that would have stopped community members from  occupying  the band’s administrative office grounds. SNEC sought and was granted an interim injunction after a summer long protest was held in front of the band office last year. Elected Chief  Mark Hill said in a radio address Friday, Nov., 27, 2020  the SNEC “has informed the courts of our wishes to end the injunctions on our people. We hope this is a step towards healing here at Six Nations.” Instead, he said he hopes all “parties  will engage in open and…

