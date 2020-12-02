Six Nations Elected Council moves to heal, vacates injunctions

Six Nations Elected Council moves to vacate injunctions on community By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-In a move towards healing the community, Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill says the elected council will not pursue a permanent injunction that would have stopped community members from occupying the band’s administrative office grounds. SNEC sought and was granted an interim injunction after a summer long protest was held in front of the band office last year. Elected Chief Mark Hill said in a radio address Friday, Nov., 27, 2020 the SNEC “has informed the courts of our wishes to end the injunctions on our people. We hope this is a step towards healing here at Six Nations.” Instead, he said he hopes all “parties will engage in open and…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice