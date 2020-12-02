Six Nations Elected Council moves to heal, vacates injunctions

Six Nations Elected Council moves to vacate injunctions on community By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-In a move towards healing the community, Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill says the elected council will not pursue a permanent injunction that would have stopped community members from occupying the band’s administrative office grounds. SNEC sought and was granted an interim injunction after a summer long protest was held in front of the band office last year. Elected Chief Mark Hill said in a radio address Friday, Nov., 27, 2020 the SNEC “has informed the courts of our wishes to end the injunctions on our people. We hope this is a step towards healing here at Six Nations.” Instead, he said he hopes all “parties will engage in open and…
Related Posts
‘I saw what I saw,’ Indigenous Services minister on truck door arrest in Nunavut
December 2, 2020 78
‘By Emma Tranter THE CANADIAN PRESS IQALUIT- Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller gave a short…
Rising Tide Toronto visits Indigenous Crown Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett’s home
December 2, 2020 51
Rising Tide Toronto posted signs outside Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett’s Toronto area home Sunday…