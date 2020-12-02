Six Nations Police and OPP homicide investigation continues

Six Nations Police and OPP are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a Six Nations man in the driveway of this Cayuga Road home Monday night. (Turtle Island News Photo)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Ontario Provincial Police are urging Six Nations community members to come forward with any information they may have surrounding the shooting of a 27-year-old man in the driveway of a Cayuga Road home Monday Nov., 30, 2020.

OPP Const Ed Sanchuck said OPP have become aware that members of the community have information about the shooting. “Investigators have received information that members of the Six Nations community have information surrounding this incident. We are urging you, and imploring you to please contact your local police service or Crimestoppers.”

A combined Six Nations Police and OPP homicide investigation is currently underway after a 27-year-old Six Nations man was shot and killed in a driveway on Cayuga Road near Sixth Line Monday Nov., 30 2020.

Six Nations Police were alerted to the shooting by paramedics who responded to a report of a shot fired around 5:18 p.m. Monday.

Six Nations Police said they arrived on the scene to find a 27-year-old man who had been pronounced deceased by Six Nations Paramedic Services after suffering a gunshot wound.

Six Nations Police originally said a single male suspect left the scene on foot prior to police arriving. Six Nations Police with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police and Brantford Canine Unit launched an area search for the man and later said they were searching for two male suspects believed involved in the shooting. Police said the two suspects and the victim knew each other.

Six Nations Police released a statement Monday evening to calm the community after a number of Facebook posts appeared and phone calls were received from community members concerned about their safety.

“There is no apparent danger to the public as police are aware the two males are known to each other,” read a media release issued Monday that also asked drivers to avoid Cayuga Road between 6th Line and 5th Line. Police have not released the identity of the deceased man but condolences to the family have appeared on Facebook. Police have also not released the names of the suspects, also believed to have local ties.

OPP Const., Ed Sanchuk said the deceased was transported to the Ontario Coroner’s office in Toronto for a postmortem examination Wednesday, Dec., 2, 2020.

The two suspects are still outstanding.

OPP are always reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

The OPP Criminal Invesgations Branch and west region OPP Crime Unit are continuing to assist Six Nations Police. Anyone with any information is being ask to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. You can also contact Crimestoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous and can leave an online message at http//www.helpsolvecrome.com

