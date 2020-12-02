Daily
National News

Six Nations police, OPP investigating homicide on Six Nations territory

December 2, 2020 40 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Provincial police are assisting Six Nations Police Service with a homicide investigation on Six Nations territory just east of Brantford.

Six Nations police say the shooting on a driveway in front of a home was reported Tuesday evening.

A 27-year-old man died of a gunshot wound. Turtle Island News sources have said the man was attending the residence to pick up his daughter when the he was shot.

Provincial police say two suspects who were known to the victim left before police arrived, and Six Nations police say there is no apparent danger to the public.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted in Toronto.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Six Nations Police have not returned Turtle Island News calls for information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported Dec. 2, 2020.

 

 

