Whitefish River FN votes against governance agreement 

Whitefish River First Nation says the community voted not to ratify the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement (ANGA).

The ANGA is a self-government agreement between the Anishinabek Nation on behalf of its member First Nations and the Government of Canada.

Those who choose to ratify the agreement will have the power to enact laws on how they wish to elect their chief and council, how their First Nation government will operate and be managed, who their citizens will be and how they want to protect and promote the Anishinaabe language and culture.

“First drafted in 1995, this governance agreement reflects the vision those past chiefs had for a better future,” said Whitefish River First Nation Chief Shining Turtle (Franklin Paibomsai) in a letter written on Dec. 1.

“Today, the agreement includes provisions for self-government and funding for language, citizenship, elections and band support.

It’s a good agreement, but it did not resonate with you.”

Members of the Whitefish River First Nation community voted online from Nov. 1 to 30, by mail-in ballot, or in-person at the Administration Office on Nov. 28.

The results were tallied on the evening of Nov. 30, out of 314 total votes cast, 167 individuals voted “no” to ratifying the agreement and 145 individuals voted “yes.”

This was the First Nation’s 2nd ratification vote on the ANGA.

“Voting on agreements such as this one can be tough, and there may be strong feelings all around,” said Shining Turtle.

“Know that those feelings are there because we as a community are passionate and committed to building a better future for the next seven generations. On that, we can agree.”

