Daily
National News

OPP searching for Six Nations homicide suspect believed in Hamilton area

December 7, 2020 281 views
 Eric Jerome Smoke wanted in connection with Six Nations homicide (OPP Photo) 
Ontario Provincial Police Crime Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Eric Jerome Smoke, 22, of Six Nations, a suspect in connection with the homicide of Andrew Davis, 27, of Six Nations  .

 Six Nations Police have an arrest warrant for Smoke. They believe he is  in the Hamilton area.

Smoke is described as an indigenous male, 5’11, 148 pound, black hair and brown eyes. He has a gold tooth, a rose tattoo on his left arm, and a “SMOKE” banner tattoo around his skull.

The OPP and Six Nations Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Andrew Smoke of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with First Degree Murder .

Davis was found around 5:00 p.m. last Monday,  with a gunshot wound in the driveway at a home on Cayuga Road. He was pronounced dead on scene. Emergency services personnel, including fire and paramedics, were called to the scene by a resident in the home who heard a gunshot. Upon arrival paramedics contacted police.

Police are advising the public not to approach Eric Jerome Smoke if you see him contact police by immediately dialing 9-1-1 or their nearest police authority.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations school opening still up in the air

December 8, 2020 29

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations federal schools will not open on January 2, 2021.…

Read more
Daily

Pandemic highlights need for internet equality, First Nations chief says

December 8, 2020 24

By David Paddon THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-The pandemic’s widespread impact on Canadian business has made it…

Read more

Leave a Reply