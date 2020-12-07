OPP searching for Six Nations homicide suspect believed in Hamilton area

Six Nations Police have an arrest warrant for Smoke. They believe he is in the Hamilton area.
The OPP and Six Nations Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Andrew Smoke of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with First Degree Murder .
Davis was found around 5:00 p.m. last Monday, with a gunshot wound in the driveway at a home on Cayuga Road. He was pronounced dead on scene. Emergency services personnel, including fire and paramedics, were called to the scene by a resident in the home who heard a gunshot. Upon arrival paramedics contacted police.
Police are advising the public not to approach Eric Jerome Smoke if you see him contact police by immediately dialing 9-1-1 or their nearest police authority.