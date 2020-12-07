OPP searching for Six Nations homicide suspect believed in Hamilton area

Ontario Provincial Police Crime Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Eric Jerome Smoke, 22, of Six Nations, a suspect in connection with the homicide of Andrew Davis, 27, of Six Nations .

Six Nations Police have an arrest warrant for Smoke. They believe he is in the Hamilton area.

Smoke is described as an indigenous male, 5’11, 148 pound, black hair and brown eyes. He has a gold tooth, a rose tattoo on his left arm, and a “SMOKE” banner tattoo around his skull.

The OPP and Six Nations Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Andrew Smoke of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with First Degree Murder .

Davis was found around 5:00 p.m. last Monday, with a gunshot wound in the driveway at a home on Cayuga Road. He was pronounced dead on scene. Emergency services personnel, including fire and paramedics, were called to the scene by a resident in the home who heard a gunshot. Upon arrival paramedics contacted police.

Police are advising the public not to approach Eric Jerome Smoke if you see him contact police by immediately dialing 9-1-1 or their nearest police authority.