Daily
National News

Doug Ford’s government has passed dozens of special orders to override local planning rules 

December 8, 2020 67 views

By Noor Javed and Jennifer Pagliaro, staff Reporters

Victoria Gibson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TORONTO STAR

First came the decision, then came the phone call.

Earlier  this fall, Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas said town planning staff were  stunned when they received a call from the province, informing them the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing had issued a minister’s zoning  order on a 10-acre local parcel of provincially owned land.

The  surprise order that day, for land that sits on the environmentally  sensitive Oak Ridges Moraine, called for the development of a 128-bed  long-term-care facility, but also the maximum number of 30-foot detached  housing that could fit on four acres.

The decision, Mrakas said, was made without consulting them at all.

“How  does someone make a decision on community growth in the area, without  even understanding the community itself? Without visiting it?” said  Mrakas. “This is not how you grow communities, this is how you ruin  them.”

Known as an MZO, the order  allowed the minister to override local planning rules and decide how the  property could be developed.

“Why  do we spend so much time making official plans for our communities, if  the government can come in so easily and override it?” said Mrakas.

While  he welcomes a new care facility, Mrakas also questions why the province  needed the special zoning order to make it happen.

“An  MZO is not required to develop a long-term-care facility on this land,”  he said. “It was already permitted on this site, as land was zoned as  institutional.”

The provincial zoning  order was needed, Mrakas said, to “jam in 75 homes on land that is not  zoned for residential housing”  land that he also noted was still on  septic.

“If they had come to us, sat  down with us, had consultations about the LTC facility?we would have  welcomed it,” he said. “But circumventing public planning and the  consultation process, and over-developing on environmentally sensitive  lands is unacceptable.”

Over the  past year, the province has been criticized for its unprecedented use of  MZOs, which give Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark  unilateral power to decide how a piece of land _ either publicly or privately owned, should be used and zoned in the province, with no opportunity for municipalities or citizens to appeal.

Over  the weekend, several members of the Greenbelt Council, including  former Toronto mayor David Crombie, resigned, partly over the  province’s increased use of MZOs, including those that have been  approved near or on environmentally sensitive lands.

Clark  has defended his use of MZOs saying that they play a critical role in  the “province’s economic recovery,” adding that they are “accelerating  priority projects.”

Since  Doug Ford came to power in 2018, his government has issued at least 35  MZOs, including at least 14, by its own count, that involve plans for  long-term care. Of those, the Star has identified at least five that  allow some kind of residential development as well, in addition to many  without long-term care that allow for residential housing not permitted  under local planning rules.

The  province said that most MZOs have come at the request of municipalities,  but several orders affecting provincial land have come with little  consultation, warnings, or details for local governments.

There’s  also growing concern among local officials that affordable housing and  long-term care are being used to justify and push through residential  development, overruling taxpayer-funded official plans which outline  how a municipality should be developed

The  Star examined three orders recently issued on provincial land, each  publicized as part of Ontario’s efforts to increase long-term care.  Two of those sites already had zoning that allowed for long-term care  before the MZOs were issued _ the order only added permissions for  residential development. In the Toronto example, a long-term-care (LTC)  component was added, but so was zoning for highrises.

____

One  of the three orders examined by the Star was in Hamilton, on former  psychiatric hospital lands owned by the province. The order was labelled  as supporting efforts to build an LTC facility.

But  the zoning for that site already allowed for long-term care, a  retirement home, other care facilities, street townhouses, student  residences or continuing care projects, said Hamilton chief planner  Steve Robichaud. The MZO only expanded the kind of housing that can be  developed on the site, including new permissions for highrises, he said.

Before the MZO, the city had laid  out a vision for the site.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said the idea  was to complement organizations that are already there _ Mohawk College  and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Centre, with an institutional district  that could include long-term-care housing, plus educational and research  sector facilities.

Mohawk College  was once due to purchase the land for $9.5 million and restore an  historic property on the site, with the city allowed to use the sale  proceeds to build affordable housing, the Hamilton Spectator reported in 2018.

But  that deal was made under the former Liberal government, and scrapped  after the Doug Ford’s government took office, said city councillor  John-Paul Danko.

After  he learned about the MZO, Eisenberger issued a statement saying it was  his “expectation” that the site would still be developed in accordance  with the city’s vision. Ultimately, Robichaud said, they’d have to “deal  with and react to whatever comes forward.”

According  to an August update to council from Hamilton’s general manager of  planning and economic development, the MZO affects roughly 29 acres.

The  update cited a letter from Clark about the MZO, which identified the  province’s primary objective as building long-term care.

Robichaud  said beyond that the city doesn’t have any clear sense of what the  province is planning. For now, it’s impossible for them to tell whether  there will be constraints around transportation, stormwater, or  wastewater.

“Those are all questions that need to be answered before they go any further,” he said.

Adam  Wilson, a spokesperson for Clark, said there hasn’t been a final  decision about the Hamilton site. He called the development of long-term  care and housing “an option,” and suggested the zoning change could  allow “potential housing for veterans, seniors and students.”

The apparent absence of a clear path ahead has only fuelled worries among some Hamilton officials.

“The  concern was that ? the province would sell the property, and it would  just get developed for residential uses,” Robichaud said. “There would  be some sort of care facility somehow incorporated into it, but more as  an afterthought than the primary driving consideration.”

Without  knowing what any future sale conditions could be, he said it could be  possible for a developer to purchase the site and solely develop housing, eschewing long-term care altogether.

Wilson,  Clark’s spokesperson, said the properties in Hamilton and Aurora were  identified as suitable for long-term care and “much needed” housing  supply. “That’s why our government has added residential uses to the  zoning for these two sites, which will provide a better value for  taxpayers, while ensuring the successful bids include significant  long-term-care components.”

While  neither site had a final plan as of mid-November, he said the province  could “guarantee” that any successful proposal for the two pieces of  land would include long-term-care beds.

But  Danko, the Hamilton city councillor, said the province seemed to be  using long-term-care development as an “excuse” to rezone land for other  purposes.

Land on the escarpment was  “extremely valuable,” he said.

Already, the piece of land was worth  millions, adding in the chance for more residential development only  increased that value, he said.

“That’s  the big fear here, is that the province is using the excuse of  long-term care in order to sell off and rezone provincial lands?for big  dollars.”

____

In  Toronto, a provincial site in north Etobicoke has also been rezoned by  Clark’s office, with a plan for long-term care, plus an unknown amount  of housing.

The zoning order for  that site, the former Thistletown Regional Centre, a now-defunct  SickKids satellite site, according to the Etobicoke Historical Society,  allows both long-term care and the broadest possible permissions for  residential development as tall as mid-rises, said Toronto’s chief  planner Gregg Lintern.

“It’s  permissive from that point of view,” he said, adding that the provincial  government, which plans to take the site out for proposals, may be  trying a market-driven approach after scrapping past plans. The previous  zoning on that land was limited to institutional uses, Lintern said.

In  2017, the Ontario Liberal government announced it would turn the  surplus land near Kipling and Finch Avenues into a mixed-use community  with up to 35 per cent affordable housing. The rest, a press release  said, would be protected green space.

But  after the Ford government was elected in 2018, the agreement to  redevelop the site was cancelled, the Globe and Mail reported at the  time, with the premier’s office saying there was not enough cash for  the government or affordable homes involved in the deal.

“In  theory, when you pre-zone it provides some degree of certainty of what  you can do,” Lintern said about MZOs that set up zoning before an  application is in place.

He added  the city has done similar things with its own land for the Housing Now  program, zoning first and finding applicants later, but has been more  specific by working on a conceptual design ahead of time.

Lintern  said he has no objection to MZOs in principle, if the proper due  diligence is done in advance. Normally, he said, the city would work out  issues like servicing, parkland and other key community amenities as a  package with the developer.

“The  concern that it raises is that now the site is zoned for these uses,” he  said, noting that doing so limits the city’s ability to coordinate  resolutions for those kinds of issues.

The  site is still subject to city site plan approval, he said, and possible  subdivision of the land to allow for public roads and services like  sewers and water.

“This is not the end of the story. There’s going to be another chapter to this,” Lintern said.

The  Etobicoke zoning order is not the only one that’s landed in Toronto  recently. In October, three new orders for provincial land in the West  Don Lands were posted online and city planners only found out by  accident _ seeing the wording of the orders while researching other  projects.

In those cases, orders  would allow residential development without guaranteeing affordable  housing, including on a heritage site for which there has been no public  application and zero public consultation, leading local councillors to  decry the provincial process.

____

Back  in Aurora, Mrakas said because of the sensitive nature of the land and  the low water table, the area was zoned only for two units per acre in  its official plan, and is surrounded by a high school and estate homes.  The MZO now allows for 18.5 units per acre, he said.

Mrakas said he has called Clark and local MPPs, but has yet to hear back.

Mrakas  said the town had always envisioned this area as a future park with  recreational amenities. “If this plan came to us through the normal  process, we would deny it at the staff level, before it even got to  council,” he said.

He said the government’s argument that the increased housing will help with affordable housing in the community is unrealistic.

“I’m  not going to sugar coat: we know what this is. It’s an uplift in land  value,” said Mrakas. “It’s not about making affordable housing. These  houses are going to sell for a million dollars each. That’s not  affordable housing.”

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations school opening still up in the air

December 8, 2020 23

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations federal schools will not open on January 2, 2021.…

Read more
Daily

Pandemic highlights need for internet equality, First Nations chief says

December 8, 2020 21

By David Paddon THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-The pandemic’s widespread impact on Canadian business has made it…

Read more

Leave a Reply