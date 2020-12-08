Six Nations school opening still up in the air

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations federal schools will not open on January 2, 2021.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) said instead a special council meeting will be held Dec., 15th to discuss the opening of the schools. Six Nations Elected Council discussed the opening at its council session tonight, Tuesday Dec., 8, 2020. SNEC also said it wants to hear from parents on when to return to school after Six Nations shut its schools down when Covid-19 hit.

Councillor Sherri Lyn Hill-Pierce said before schools open she wants to hear from parents on when they want to see the schools open.

Kathleen Manderville, director of federal schools asked SNEC if the schools had smaller class sizes, outdoor learning and were given a picture of what it would like “would you support a Feb 5 opening date for the schools.” She said she would attend any special meeting council holds to discuss the issue.

SNEC will discuss the issue at its Dec., 15th meeting.

Add Your Voice