Three Grand Erie School Board schools hit with single cases of COVID-19

December 8, 2020 133 views

CALEDONIA, 0N- Three Grand Erie District School Board schools have confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in their schools.

McKinnon Park Secondary School, Bloomsburg Public School and  Waterford Public School have  each confirmed a single case in their schools.

Haldimand-Norfolk Helath Unit confirmed the cases Tuesday. The identity of the individuals is not being released  but principals from all three schools said the individuals have been contacted by the health unit and told to self-isolate along with any family members who live in the same household.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will be in direct contact with close contacts of the three individuals as they work through their contact tracing. The health unit will provide further direction and next steps to these individuals. The schools have said if your family has not been contacted  you have not been identified as a close contact at this time. If further students or staff are impacted, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will let the schools know as soon as possible.
All three schools remain open. Grand Erie custodians  are disinfecting the schools nightly. The schools are working with the families involved to ensure learning continues for those required to self isolate.

Grand Erie students and staff are required to monitor their health daily. If symptoms consistent with COVID-19 develop, please contact your primary health care provider. Anyone concerned they may have developed or been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.
If you have any questions, please take a look at the COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions on the board’s website at www.granderie.ca or you can reach out to us here at the school.

 

 

