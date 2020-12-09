After a 70 year old residential school survivor was evicted from home, St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens is calling for justice

By Bryan Levesque

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens is speaking out after a recent eviction left a 70-year-old St. Catharines woman, and residential school survivor, without a home.

Stevens said the issue was brought to her attention by the family of the woman, who was evicted from her home, after much back and forth with the landlord and tenant board.

According to Stevens, she was evicted from her home because of the board’s failures.

Stevens said delays in processing a stay-of-eviction order, which she said took two weeks to be recorded by the board _ meant the order was never sent to the sheriff’s office, and the woman was ultimately evicted from her home.

Stevens said she spoke with lawyers representing the woman’s family and they confirmed that there were multiple attempts at faxes, emails, and four phone calls to the landlord and tenant board’s line without any resolution.

Stevens said the story is just one of many across the province, as evictions begin to steadily rise, especially among the most vulnerable.

“This is something that is happening all across Ontario. People are being denied justice. These stories are happening more than people are brought aware of.”

Hoping to bring the woman’s voice to Queen’s Park, Stevens said she questioned Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark, who told her the government had hired more adjudicators in August.

According to Brian Gray, ministry spokesperson for the office of the attorney general, the government has been working to ensure the board has the resources it needs with the added pressure the pandemic has put on both landlords and tenants.

“Between Aug. 1, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020, there were 9 new appointments and 2 reappointments to the Landlord and Tenant Board.

We continue to address current and upcoming vacancies, and recruitment for adjudicators is always ongoing across Tribunals Ontario.”

“Our government has worked with Tribunals Ontario to ensure that the LTB has the resources required to continue providing fair, effective, and timely dispute resolution for landlords and tenants.

Tribunals Ontario quickly rolled out video-conference and telephone hearing platforms to ensure physical distancing can be maintained as much as possible. Tribunals Ontario is also allowing Ontarians to request an in-person proceeding if they require that accommodation.”

But according to Stevens, the government’s actions were too little, too late for those across the province currently facing eviction.

“The problem with that was, that was the week before the moratorium on evictions was lifted. This is just another example of what happens when this government responds too late,” she said.

Stevens hopes the situation can be improved by making changes that allow easier access to the landlord and tenant board to people who need it, especially those with limited access to technology.

“Nobody should be evicted, because they didn’t get their notice processed fast enough through the landlord-tenant board because they didn’t have access to technology,” she said.

“We need to fix the landlord-tenant board so everyone can get justice, including both landlords and tenants.”

Bryan Levesque is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Grimsby Lincoln News. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

