COVID-19 Outbreak declared at Brantford Walmart, store remains open, health unit says low risk to public

December 9, 2020

BRANTFORD, ON – The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Brantford Walmart afer two cases of COVID-19 were found in staff members. The staff members are now isolating for 10 days.

The store remains open. BCHU says there is low-risk for any customers having aquired the virus at the 300 King George Road business. The BCHU said the two cases “did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment.”

The outbreak was declared on December 8. BCHU received the second positive COVID-19 result that initiated this outbreak on December 7. The individuals were present at this business between November 17 and 19 and November 28 and 30.

A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace (e.g., same work area, same shift) within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

The health unit said their investigation found there were no public facing personal protective equipment breaches associated with the cases and are classifing any customers as low-risk for acquiring COVID-19. Anyone who attended the store between the periods of November 17 and 19 and November 28 and 30 and are concerned about a possible exposure, can contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing.

To learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you may be at risk, visit www.bchu.org/coronavirus or visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

